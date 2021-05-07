Open Text (OTEX) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Open Text (OTEX), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Sierra Wireless, and Descartes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Text with a $54.93 average price target, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Open Text’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $856 million and GAAP net loss of $65.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $772 million and had a net profit of $107 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OTEX in relation to earlier this year.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.