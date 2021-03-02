Ooma (OOMA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ooma (OOMA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ooma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.18 and a one-year low of $7.45. Currently, Ooma has an average volume of 104.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OOMA in relation to earlier this year.

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services Ooma business that offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications; Ooma residential that deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng, and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.