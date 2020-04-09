Ooma (OOMA) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Ooma (OOMA) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ooma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33, implying a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Ooma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.65 million and GAAP net loss of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OOMA in relation to earlier this year.

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services Ooma business that offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications; Ooma residential that deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng, and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.