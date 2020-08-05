Onto Innovation (ONTO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Onto Innovation (ONTO), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 78.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Onto Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.50 and a one-year low of $20.32. Currently, Onto Innovation has an average volume of 336.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONTO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.