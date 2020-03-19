Onto Innovation (ONTO) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation (ONTO), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.82, close to its 52-week low of $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Onto Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

Based on Onto Innovation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONTO in relation to earlier this year.

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

