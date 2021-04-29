OneWater Marine (ONEW) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine (ONEW). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OneWater Marine with a $43.25 average price target.

Based on OneWater Marine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $214 million and net profit of $7.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $154 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONEW in relation to earlier this year.

OneWater Marine, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which holds interests in OneWater LLC. It operates as a recreational boat retailer. The company was founded by Austin Singleton on April 3, 2019 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.