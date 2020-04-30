Oneok (OKE) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Jefferies

In a report released today, Christopher Sighinolfi from Jefferies downgraded Oneok (OKE) to Hold, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Sighinolfi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Sighinolfi covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.78, representing a 36.1% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.49 and a one-year low of $12.16. Currently, Oneok has an average volume of 6.93M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OKE in relation to earlier this year.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins, where it provides midstream services to producers of NGLs and deliver those products to the two primary market centers, one in the Mid-Continent in Conway, Kansas, and the other in the Gulf Coast in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

