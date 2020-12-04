Oneok (OKE) Receives a New Rating from SMBC Nikko

SMBC Nikko analyst SMBC Nikko initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Oneok (OKE) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.49.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oneok is a Hold with an average price target of $34.25, representing a -8.8% downside. In a report issued on November 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Oneok’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion and net profit of $312 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $309 million.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins, where it provides midstream services to producers of NGLs and deliver those products to the two primary market centers, one in the Mid-Continent in Conway, Kansas, and the other in the Gulf Coast in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.