Oneok (OKE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Buy rating on Oneok (OKE) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is ranked #6274 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oneok with a $41.78 average price target, a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oneok’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.66 billion and net profit of $320 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.14 billion and had a net profit of $293 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OKE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins, where it provides midstream services to producers of NGLs and deliver those products to the two primary market centers, one in the Mid-Continent in Conway, Kansas, and the other in the Gulf Coast in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More on OKE: