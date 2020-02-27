OneMain Holdings (OMF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Compass Point and UBS gave OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Michael Kaye maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.35.

Kaye has an average return of 14.3% when recommending OneMain Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is ranked #2907 out of 5934 analysts.

OneMain Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.55, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.92 and a one-year low of $29.85. Currently, OneMain Holdings has an average volume of 690.1K.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following the Consumer and Insurance, and Other segments.