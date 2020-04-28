OneMain Holdings (OMF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo gave OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 46.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

OneMain Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.82, an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on OneMain Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and net profit of $261 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $883 million and had a net profit of $168 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OMF in relation to earlier this year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following the Consumer and Insurance, and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations. The Other segment consists of the liquidation of SpringCastle Portfolio activities and non-orginating operations. The company was founded on August 5, 2013 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.