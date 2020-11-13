One Stop Systems (OSS) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on One Stop Systems (OSS) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 45.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on One Stop Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.14 and a one-year low of $0.59. Currently, One Stop Systems has an average volume of 173.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.