Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ondas Holdings (ONDS) and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 71.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ondas Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.00 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Ondas Holdings has an average volume of 58.74K.

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.