Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Christine Brown- May 18, 2021, 7:11 AM EDT

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Ondas Holdings (ONDS) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.18, close to its 52-week low of $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Ondas Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 146.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $5.69. Currently, Ondas Holdings has an average volume of 426.2K.

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

