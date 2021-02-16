Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Initiated with a Buy at Northland Securities

Catie Powers- February 16, 2021, 7:01 AM EDT

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ondas Holdings (ONDS) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ondas Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Based on Ondas Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $614K and GAAP net loss of $3.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $88.13K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.2 million.

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

