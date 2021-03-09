Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ondas Holdings (ONDS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Ondas Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, representing a 32.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Ondas Holdings has an average volume of 585K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.