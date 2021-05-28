Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Brian Anderson- May 28, 2021, 6:45 AM EDT

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Ondas Holdings (ONDS) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ondas Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 97.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Ondas Holdings’ market cap is currently $223M and has a P/E ratio of -12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.72.

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

