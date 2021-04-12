Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Brookline Capital Markets and Oppenheimer gave Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncternal Therapeutics with a $15.00 average price target, which is an 89.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Oncternal Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $407.7M and has a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.08.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.