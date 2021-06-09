Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer gave Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Carl Byrnes reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50, a 183.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Oncternal Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $266.1M and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.44.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.