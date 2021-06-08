Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Northland Securities gave Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Oncternal Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oncternal Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $263.1M and has a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.