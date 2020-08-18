OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to OncoSec Medical (ONCS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 52.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoSec Medical with a $7.38 average price target.

Based on OncoSec Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONCS in relation to earlier this year.

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in designing, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.

