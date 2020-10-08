OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to OncoSec Medical (ONCS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 50.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoSec Medical with a $7.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.40 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, OncoSec Medical has an average volume of 372.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in designing, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.

