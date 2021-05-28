Oncorus (ONCR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria reiterated a Buy rating on Oncorus (ONCR) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.00.

Quibria has an average return of 6.7% when recommending Oncorus.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is ranked #3044 out of 7535 analysts.

Oncorus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

Based on Oncorus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONCR in relation to earlier this year.

Oncorus Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company is in the process of developing intratumorally and intravenously administered product candidates designed to selectively attack and kill tumor cells and stimulate multiple arms of the immune system against tumors.