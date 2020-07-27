Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 54.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $1.52 average price target.

Based on Onconova Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52K and GAAP net loss of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68K and had a GAAP net loss of $7.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONTX in relation to earlier this year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

