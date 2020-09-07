Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on August 27, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 44.7% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncolytics Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $399.7K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONCY in relation to earlier this year.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.