Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -23.9% and a 22.2% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

Oncolytics Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

The company has a one-year high of $6.02 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Oncolytics Biotech has an average volume of 957K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONCY in relation to earlier this year.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.