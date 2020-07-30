OncoCyte (OCX) Gets a Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Hold rating on OncoCyte (OCX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

Based on OncoCyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16K and GAAP net loss of $7.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.86 million.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.