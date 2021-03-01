ON24 (ONTF) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ON24 (ONTF) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 79.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

ON24 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.33, which is a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONTF in relation to earlier this year.

