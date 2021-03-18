ON24 (ONTF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Canaccord Genuity gave ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy rating on ON24 today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 72.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ON24 with a $74.00 average price target, which is a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

