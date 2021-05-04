ON Semiconductor (ON) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 74.1% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semiconductor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, implying a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.59 and a one-year low of $13.49. Currently, ON Semiconductor has an average volume of 6.61M.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets.. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.