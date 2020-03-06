ON Semi (ON) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on ON Semi (ON). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.46, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Mobley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Cadence Design.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.73.

The company has a one-year high of $25.92 and a one-year low of $16.65. Currently, ON Semi has an average volume of 6.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ON in relation to earlier this year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

