ON Semi (ON) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ON Semi (ON), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.08, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on ON Semi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $60.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ON in relation to earlier this year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.