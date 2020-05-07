On Deck Capital (ONDK) Gets a Hold Rating from KBW

In a report released today, Steven Kwok from KBW maintained a Hold rating on On Deck Capital (ONDK), with a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.93, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwok is ranked #346 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for On Deck Capital with a $1.40 average price target, implying a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Janney Montgomery also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on On Deck Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.99 million and GAAP net loss of $58.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.84 million and had a net profit of $5.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

On Deck Capital, Inc. engages in online small business lending. It offers financing solution for small businesses, including short term loans, long term loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on May 4, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.