On Deck Capital (ONDK) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Hold rating on On Deck Capital (ONDK) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.21, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6267 out of 6540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on On Deck Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $1.50, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Janney Montgomery also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $5.41 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, On Deck Capital has an average volume of 1.06M.

On Deck Capital, Inc. engages in online small business lending. It offers financing solution for small businesses, including short term loans, long term loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on May 4, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.