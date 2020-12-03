Omeros (OMER) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on Omeros (OMER) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, representing a 49.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Omeros’ market cap is currently $766.3M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.88.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.