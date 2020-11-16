Omeros (OMER) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Omeros (OMER), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Omeros with a $21.50 average price target, which is an 82.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $25.46 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Omeros has an average volume of 1.03M.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.