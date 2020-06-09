Omeros (OMER) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Omeros (OMER), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.92 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Omeros has an average volume of 648.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OMER in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Leroy Phd Hood, a Director at OMER bought 5,000 shares for a total of $29,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.