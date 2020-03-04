Omeros (OMER) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Carrie Williams- March 4, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT

After H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Omeros today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.07.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 36.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Omeros with a $30.00 average price target, a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts