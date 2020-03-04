Omeros (OMER) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Omeros today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.07.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 36.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Omeros with a $30.00 average price target, a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.