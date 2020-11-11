Omeros (OMER) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Omeros (OMER) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.08, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 45.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Omeros with a $21.25 average price target, an 89.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.46 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Omeros has an average volume of 1.59M.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.