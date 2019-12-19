Olin (OLN) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on Olin (OLN) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Venator Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Olin with a $21.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.32 and a one-year low of $15.38. Currently, Olin has an average volume of 2.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OLN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester.