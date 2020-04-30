Olin (OLN) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Olin (OLN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Roberts covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Olin with a $14.00 average price target, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.91 and a one-year low of $8.77. Currently, Olin has an average volume of 3.63M.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. . The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.