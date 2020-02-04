Olin (OLN) Receives a Buy from Alembic Global

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Olin (OLN), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.89, close to its 52-week low of $14.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.8% and a 28.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Olin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.25, representing a 30.1% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Olin’s market cap is currently $2.4B and has a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester.