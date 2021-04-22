Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 38.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Old Second Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.16 and a one-year low of $5.96. Currently, Old Second Bancorp has an average volume of 105K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.