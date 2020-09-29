Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nathan Race from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Race is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 27.2% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Midwestone Financial Group, First Internet Bancorp, and Midland States Bancrop.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old Second Bancorp with a $10.00 average price target, a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Old Second Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.33 million and net profit of $9.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.56 million and had a net profit of $9.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.