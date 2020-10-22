Old Republic International (ORI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Old Republic International (ORI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old Republic International.

Based on Old Republic International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and net profit of $398 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $166 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORI in relation to earlier this year.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment involves in providing property and liability insurance to commercial clients. The Title Insurance Group segment includes issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity operations. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.