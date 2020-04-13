Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Discover Financial Services, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old National Bancorp Capital with a $15.50 average price target.

Old National Bancorp Capital’s market cap is currently $2.47B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 162 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONB in relation to earlier this year.

Old National Bancorp is financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides a range of services products and services as commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.