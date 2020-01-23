Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) on January 21 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Columbia Banking System.

Old National Bancorp Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Old National Bancorp Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $49.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $47.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Old National Bancorp is financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides a range of services products and services as commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.