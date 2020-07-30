Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.76, close to its 52-week high of $190.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.3% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Old Dominion Freight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.38, representing a -6.9% downside. In a report issued on July 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $190.13 and a one-year low of $104.61. Currently, Old Dominion Freight has an average volume of 791.2K.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The company involves in the ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr. and Lillian Congdon in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, NC.