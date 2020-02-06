Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $215.66, close to its 52-week high of $219.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Hold with an average price target of $192.60.

The company has a one-year high of $219.83 and a one-year low of $130.87. Currently, Old Dominion Freight has an average volume of 710.3K.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The company involves in the ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.