Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.36, close to its 52-week high of $213.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

Old Dominion Freight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.80.

Old Dominion Freight’s market cap is currently $23.98B and has a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ODFL in relation to earlier this year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The company involves in the ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr. and Lillian Congdon in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, NC.